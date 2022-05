TAMPICO – The Tampico Lions Club donated a $300 check to the Tuesdays Child Sewing group May 3 to purchase materials for their projects.

The Tuesdays Child Sewing group uses donated fabrics to make child-sized quilts and lap quilts for local hospice patients and nursing homes. The group has also made book bags and flannel diapers for the Midwest Mission. The group meets twice a month at the First United Methodist Church, 202 S. Lincoln St.