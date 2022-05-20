May 20, 2022
Sauk Valley
Sauk Valley

Rock Falls and Erie students receive Student Impact Award

By Shaw Local News Network

Two high school students — one from Rock Falls the other from Erie — received ImpactLife’s Student Impact Award for their support in boosting the region’s blood supply.

The recipients were Logann Mennie of Rock Falls and Paige Dykstra of Erie High School. Each donated blood at least six times and recruited at least six first-time blood donors. Both will receive an award certificate and a Red Cord.

ImpactLife is a not-for-profit community organization that provides blood services to 124 hospitals in Illinois, Wisconsin, Iowa, and Missouri. ImpactLife operates 22 donor centers and holds approximately 5000 mobile blood drives annually to provide blood components needed for patient transfusions at hospitals throughout the region.

