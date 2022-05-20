Real estate tax bills sent in Lee County

DIXON - Lee County Treasurer Paula Meyer announced that her office mailed out real estate tax bills to Lee County property owners on Wednesday. Installment payments are due June 24 and Sept. 2.

Payments can be made by direct debit or credit card to www.leecountyil.com, but there is a user fee; by mail to Lee County Treasurer, Box 328, Dixon, IL 61021; in person at the treasurer’s office on the second floor of the Old Lee County Courthouse, 112 E. Second St, Dixon; or at banks in Amboy, Ashton, Dixon, Franklin Grove, Paw Paw, Sublett or West Brooklyn.