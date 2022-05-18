Rock Falls to conduct hydrant flow testing

ROCK FALLS – The Fire Department and the Water Department will be conducting fire hydrant flow tests from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. beginning June 1 on all hydrants from First Avenue West to Prophet Road South of Route 30.

The tests will be conducted weather permitting and from Mondays through Fridays until testing is completed.

The tests are conducted in several locations to determine the rate of flow for fire-fighting purposes. The tests will also reveal deficiencies, closed valves, or low pressure.

Discoloration of water may affect different areas of the water system. Residents are asked to wait until after 6 p.m. before doing laundry. In any event, check to be sure water is clear before washing clothes.

For information, call Public Works at 815-622-1115.