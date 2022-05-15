Rock Falls Rotary recognized for literacy efforts, honors top student

Andy Axup, left, a professor at St. Ambrose University and the literacy committee chairman for Rotary District 6420, presents Tom Myers, president of the Rock Falls Rotary, with two awards. Both awards recognize the Rotary club's effort to improve literacy in the community. (Photo Provided by Betty Clementz )Rock Falls Rotary Youth Committee Chair Bob Sondgeroth, chairman of the Rock Falls rotary youth committee, welcomes Lauren Tupper to its monthly meeting. Supper was named April student of the month, as selected by staff members at Rock Falls High School based on the tenants of Rotary. (Photo provided by Betty Clementz )