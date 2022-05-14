Illinois 64 bridge repairs to begin May 17

State Route 64 bridge construction in Ogle County will begin Tuesday, the Illinois Department of Transportation said.

The construction will be to replace the approach slab to the bridge structure. Construction is expected to be completed by Wednesday, June 29.

One lane of traffic will be open during construction and will use temporary traffic signals and a barrier wall. Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Use of alternative routes should be considered to avoid the work area when feasible. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, be alert for equipment and workers, refrain from using mobile devices and obey the posted speed limits.

For IDOT District 2 updates, follow on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict2 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.