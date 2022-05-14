Grand Detour Art Festival committee accepting applications to exhibit

GRAND DETOUR — The Grand Detour Art Festival committee is accepting applications for the upcoming 73rd Grand Detour Art Festival, which will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11 at the John Deere Historic site, 8334 S. Clinton St., Grand Detour. The art show will be held rain or shine.

The art show will be a juried event and is open to all artists and artisans who exhibit work of original concept, design, and execution. No art work that has been made from commercial kits or models will be exhibited. No commission will be charged for art work sold.

Previous winner of the Grand Detour Art Festival Matt Jagitsch (Photo provided by Debra Deets )

Categories for the art show will include paintings, jewelry, sculpture, graphics, photography, drawings, and artisan crafts. The art show will give cash prize awards in most categories along with the Best of Show award.

Details on entry requirements and fees for booth space, as well as information on show amenities and exhibitor responsibilities are available at https://www.facebook.com/granddetourartsfestival/. For an application, contact gdartsfestival@gmail.com.