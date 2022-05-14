May 14, 2022
Sauk Valley
Sauk Valley

ABATE of Iowa to host Blessing of the Bikes event

Motorcycles arrive as part of the DuKane ABATE Food/Toy Run in an undated file photo. ABATE of Iowa will conduct a blessing of the bikes on June 5 in Fulton. (Jeff Krage)

FULTON – ABATE of Iowa District 21 will be hosting its 33rd annual Blessing of the Bikes at 1 p.m. June 5 in downtown Fulton. The blessing will be officiated by Father Matthew and Preacher Dan. The Blessing of the Bikes is an annual event where motorcycles and other types of vehicles will be individually blessed for a safe riding season.

All vehicles will be welcome at the event. Attendees will be able to enjoy a beer garden, brunch buffet, 50/50 raffle drawing, live music and vendors. Attendees are also encouraged to bring a canned good item to be donated to local food pantries. The blessing will take place rain or shine.

For information, call 563-249-5681.

SVM Community Briefs