May 13, 2022
Sauk Valley
YMCA Camp Benson to host 5K

By Shaw Local News Network

Edward Ford gets a face full of soap as he exits the end of the slip and slide while enjoying a weekend of camp fun at Camp Benson in Mt. Carroll in an undated file photo. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@saukvalley.com)

MOUNT CARROLL — YMCA Camp Benson will be hosting a Happy Camper 5K at 8 a.m. on Saturday, May 21 at YMCA Camp Benson, 16355 Scenic Palisades Road.

Attendees will be able to stay after the 5K to participate in Camp Community Day activities beginning at 9 a.m.

Attendees will be able to explore the camp and run on camp trails during the event. Registration for the 5K will be 10 for individuals and $15 for families up to four people. Participants who register before on on Sunday, May 8 will receive a free t-shirt. Check in for the 5K begins at 7:15 a.m. All participants will be required to sign a waiver.

Registration links can be found at https://srfymca.org/

