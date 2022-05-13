May 12, 2022
Sauk Valley
Jersey Tenors to perform at Centennial Auditorium

By Shaw Local News Network

An undated file photo of Centennial Auditorium at Sterling High School. (Philip Marruffo)

STERLING – Jersey Tenors will perform 7 p.m. May 20 at the Centennial Auditorium at Sterling High School, 1608 Fourth Ave., Sterling. Proceeds from the event will go toward the Sterling Schools Foundation.

The Jersey Tenors are an Opera/Rock Mash up group that blends iconic Opera classics alongside Rock ‘N Roll industry greats as Queen, Journey, Elton John, Billy Joel, Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, Sinatra, Bon Jovi, Bruce Springsteen, Kool and The Gang, and Whitney Houston.

Tickets for the concert will be $20 for preferred seating and $10 for general seating. To buy tickets, visit centennialauditorium.ticketleap.com/jersey. For information on how to buy the best seats in the house, email foundation@sps5.org.

