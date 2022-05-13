Jersey Tenors to perform at Centennial Auditorium

STERLING – Jersey Tenors will perform 7 p.m. May 20 at the Centennial Auditorium at Sterling High School, 1608 Fourth Ave., Sterling. Proceeds from the event will go toward the Sterling Schools Foundation.

The Jersey Tenors are an Opera/Rock Mash up group that blends iconic Opera classics alongside Rock ‘N Roll industry greats as Queen, Journey, Elton John, Billy Joel, Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, Sinatra, Bon Jovi, Bruce Springsteen, Kool and The Gang, and Whitney Houston.

Tickets for the concert will be $20 for preferred seating and $10 for general seating. To buy tickets, visit centennialauditorium.ticketleap.com/jersey. For information on how to buy the best seats in the house, email foundation@sps5.org.