Heritage Woods recognized U.S. News & World Report

STERLING – Heritage Woods, an assisted living community at 2205 Oak Grove Ave., Sterling, was recognized by U.S. News & World Report for consumer satisfaction in 2022.

The distinction is made to communities that earn the highest possible rating on consumer satisfaction surveys from residents and family members of residents. The survey’s were given out between March 2021 and February 2022 and reflect the viewpoints of more than 200,000 respondents.

Heritage Woods of Sterling has 76 private apartments for older adults who need personal assistance and support services. It is certified to operate through the Illinois Supportive Living program and is designed to serve adults age 65 and older from all incomes. It is managed by Gardant Management Solutions Inc. of Bourbonnais.