May 11, 2022
Sauk Valley
Dixon Park District to host summer basketball camp

By Shaw Local News Network

DIXON PARK DISTRICT

DIXON- Dixon Park District will be hosting a summer basketball camp from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. from Monday, June 6 to Thursday, June 9 at Vaile Park, 2023 W. Third St. The camp will be led by the Dixon High School basketball team and recreation director Seth Nicklaus.

The camp will be open for youth ages 7 to 14. The camp will cost $30 for in-district residents and $40 for out-of-district residents. The first 50 to register for the camp will receive a free basketball.

To register, visit dixonparkdistrict.com.

