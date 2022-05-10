Ag Expo returns after two-year hiatus

AMBOY - The 15th Ag Expo returned to the Lee County 4-H Center and Fairgrounds April 22 after a two-year hiatus because of COVID-19 mitigations.

The Ag Expo strives to make the topic of agriculture relevant to Lee County fifth graders. 375 Students from Madison Elementary in Dixon, Ashton-Franklin Center, Amboy, St. Mary’s, Steward and Paw Paw rotated through nine workshops at the Ag Expo.

Amboy FFA & Lee Co. 4-H member Emma Dinges with her pygmy goats, sharing animal care tips with students. (Photo Provided by Katie Pratt)

The expo opened with a presentation from Kayla Halfacre from Culver’s in Dixon, who connected her restaurant to farms. Workshop topics that students participated in included grains, dairy, horticulture, food origins, insects, soil science, pollinators, various farm animals, and water conservation. Volunteers and workshop presenters at the Ag Expo came from the Amboy FFA Chapter, AFC FFA Chapter, Lee Co. 4-H, Oxbo, Enel Green Power, University of Illinois Extension CLW, Lee Co. Master Gardeners, Whiteside Co. Ag in the Classroom, Lee Co. Ag in the Classroom, Facilitating Coordinators of Agriculture Education and Nutrients for Life Foundation.