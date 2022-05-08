May 07, 2022
Sauk Valley
Sterling Historical Society to host speaking event

By Shaw Local News Network
Tom Wadsworth gives a brief description of Dixon as it was in 1905 during a commemoration of Founders Day held Monday at Loveland Community House and Museum in an April 12 file photo. He will have a presentation on the trolley system when he speaks before the Sterling Rock Falls Historical Society on May 15. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@saukvalley.com)

STERLING — The Sterling Rock Falls Historical Society will host a speaking event at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 15 at the Lincoln Learning Center, 607 E. Third St., Sterling. The event is free and open to the public.

The event will feature Tom Wadsworth, who will speak about the trolley system that used to run from Sterling to Dixon and back.

The Sterling Rock Falls Historical Society is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to discover, procure, restore and preserve whatever may relate to the history of Sterling and Rock Falls and of the U.S. and other communities in as much as they are related to the history of the Sterling Rock Falls area. The Historical Society also encourages, assists and promotes the education of citizens and visitors to the community about its history and heritage.

