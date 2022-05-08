Sterling Historical Society to host speaking event

STERLING — The Sterling Rock Falls Historical Society will host a speaking event at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 15 at the Lincoln Learning Center, 607 E. Third St., Sterling. The event is free and open to the public.

The event will feature Tom Wadsworth, who will speak about the trolley system that used to run from Sterling to Dixon and back.

The Sterling Rock Falls Historical Society is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to discover, procure, restore and preserve whatever may relate to the history of Sterling and Rock Falls and of the U.S. and other communities in as much as they are related to the history of the Sterling Rock Falls area. The Historical Society also encourages, assists and promotes the education of citizens and visitors to the community about its history and heritage.