May 08, 2022
Sauk Valley
Galesburg duo will perform at Bellson Music Fest

By Shaw Local News Network
Pippi and Daniel Music logo

Pippi and Daniel Music logo (Photo Provided by Melinda Jones )

ROCK FALLS — Pippi and Daniel Music of Galesburg has joined the list of performers for the Bellson Music Fest, which will be Saturday, June 18 at RB&W Park.

Pippi Ardennia and Daniel Leahy have performed at venues around the world. The duo’s website is www.pndmusic.com.

The Bellson Music Fest is to honor the legacy of drummer, composer/arranger, and band leader Louie Bellson.

For more information about the Bellson Music Fest, email Melinda Jones, Director of Rock Falls Tourism, at director@visitrockfalls.com or at 815-622-1106.

