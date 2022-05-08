Galesburg duo will perform at Bellson Music Fest

ROCK FALLS — Pippi and Daniel Music of Galesburg has joined the list of performers for the Bellson Music Fest, which will be Saturday, June 18 at RB&W Park.

Pippi Ardennia and Daniel Leahy have performed at venues around the world. The duo’s website is www.pndmusic.com.

The Bellson Music Fest is to honor the legacy of drummer, composer/arranger, and band leader Louie Bellson.

For more information about the Bellson Music Fest, email Melinda Jones, Director of Rock Falls Tourism, at director@visitrockfalls.com or at 815-622-1106.