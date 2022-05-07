Treasurer details 112,000 items of unclaimed property in Lee, Whiteside counties

DIXON — Lee County has nearly 42,200 unclaimed properties valued at nearly $5.5 million while Whiteside County has nearly 70,000 unclaimed properties valued at more than $8.8 million, state Treasurer Mike Frerichs said in a news release.

The money waiting to be claimed is under the office’s I-Cash program, which safeguards unpaid life insurance benefits, forgotten bank accounts and unused rebate cards until they can be returned to their owner.

The treasurer is required by law to publish newspaper ads in all 102 Illinois counties every six months and to send letters to residents who have newly reported unclaimed property of $100 or more.

It’s estimated that one in four adults in Illinois who search I-Cash find unclaimed property with the average claim being $1,000.

Visit www.illinoistreasurer.gov/ICASH to enter your name and find out if unclaimed property is waiting for you.