May 07, 2022
Summer Splash seeks vendors for June 24-25

By Shaw Local News Network

"Popcorn. Cotton Candy!" shouts Adalyn Waldshmidt, 7, as she and Madison Corwell (left), and Mady Ferris march through Rock Falls' Summer Splash selling the treats for the girls softball team in an undated file photo. (Alex T)

ROCK FALLS — Rock Falls Chamber is looking for vendors to participate in Summer Splash from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, June 24, and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 25 at RB&W Park, 201 E. Second St. The festival includes live music and talent showcases.

All booths will be located along the riverfront RB&W Park. New activities will take place nearly every hour. Rock Falls Chamber Members will get first choice of booth spaces if they register before June 1.

Both spaces are $50 for both days and $25 for extra space. Rock Falls Chamber Members and not-for-profits can save $25 off their first space. Vendors must provide their own tables. Tents must be anchored.

To register and for more information, visit www.rockfallschamber.com/ssvendors. To answer questions about Summer Splash, call 815-625-4500, or email sam@rockfallschamber.com.

