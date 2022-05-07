Summer Splash seeks vendors for June 24-25

ROCK FALLS — Rock Falls Chamber is looking for vendors to participate in Summer Splash from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, June 24, and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 25 at RB&W Park, 201 E. Second St. The festival includes live music and talent showcases.

All booths will be located along the riverfront RB&W Park. New activities will take place nearly every hour. Rock Falls Chamber Members will get first choice of booth spaces if they register before June 1.

Both spaces are $50 for both days and $25 for extra space. Rock Falls Chamber Members and not-for-profits can save $25 off their first space. Vendors must provide their own tables. Tents must be anchored.

To register and for more information, visit www.rockfallschamber.com/ssvendors. To answer questions about Summer Splash, call 815-625-4500, or email sam@rockfallschamber.com.