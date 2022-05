OREGON — The Serenity Shed will host a screen-painting class from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 12 at The Serenity Shed, 113 N. Third St.

All proceeds benefit the missions of Serenity Hospice and Home

The class will cost $40. Light snacks will be provided for attendees to eat.

Serenity Hospice and Home provides end-of-life care and free, ongoing bereavement services.

To register for the class, call 815-732-2499 and ask for Denise or Cathy.