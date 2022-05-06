Woodlawn Arts Academy students stage in ‘James and the Giant Peach’, prepare for ‘Newsies Jr.’

STERLING — Woodlawn Arts Academy students performed in Roald Dahl’s “James and the Giant Peach” on April 8 at the Mathis Theatre at Sauk Valley Community College.

The production 33 students in grades 5-8 from Dixon, Sterling, Morrison, Rock Falls, Rochelle, Tampico and Franklin Grove schools.

The productions crew was comprised of director Faith Morrison, music director Mardi Huffstutler, assistant director Dawn Arndt, stage director Ashley Aurand, technical director Kyle Morgan, and set and prop designer Ben Lightner.

Woodlawn Arts Academy entire cast of "James and the Giant Peach Jr." (Photo provided by Christy Zepezauer )

The Academy’s next production will be Disney’s “Newsies Jr.”

Students entering grades 4-8 in the fall are eligible for auditions, which will be May 14. Tuition is $155 and financial assistance will be available to those who qualify. To register, call Woodlawn Arts Academy at 815-626-4278 or visiting the office at 3807 Woodlawn Road, Sterling.

Woodlawn Arts Academy is an agency of United Way of Whiteside and Lee Counties, and programs are partially funded by grants from the Illinois Arts Council Agency and The Chicago Community Trust. Registration for summer programs are ongoing.

For details on Woodlawn Arts Academy programs and financial assistance, visit WoodlawnArtsAcademy.com. Financial assistance applications are available at WoodlawnArtsAcademy.com or in the Academy’s main office.