Polo theater plans auditions for ‘Red vs. the Wolf’

POLO — Polo Area Community Theater will have auditions for its summer show “Red vs. the Wolf” from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 7 at Polo Town Hall, 115 S. Franklin Ave., Polo. Actors must be age 12 or older.

“Red vs. the Wolf” by Judy Wolfman tells the story of “Red Riding Hood” from the point of view of the Big Bad Wolf. The play portrays the Wolf as a kind and sensitive gentleman upset that his maligned by society because of a story that has been told to children for generations. The Wolf is determined to tell the story as it really happened, his own good intentions, and the true nature of Red Riding Hood.

For more information about the play, visit polotheatre.org.