May 06, 2022
Sauk Valley
Wedding Expo NewsletterHome & Garden NewsletterThank YouA&EArchiveCommunityCoronavirusElectionMarketingNewsOnline NewspaperOpinionPhoto GalleriesPremiumPrep SportsSponsoredSports
Sauk Valley

Polo theater plans auditions for ‘Red vs. the Wolf’

By Shaw Local News Network

The cast of Polo Area Community Theater's 2021 production of "Snow White, the Evil Queen and the Three Slobs" from a July 14, 2021 file photo. The theater is conducting auditions for 'Red vs. the Wolf." (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com)

POLO — Polo Area Community Theater will have auditions for its summer show “Red vs. the Wolf” from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 7 at Polo Town Hall, 115 S. Franklin Ave., Polo. Actors must be age 12 or older.

“Red vs. the Wolf” by Judy Wolfman tells the story of “Red Riding Hood” from the point of view of the Big Bad Wolf. The play portrays the Wolf as a kind and sensitive gentleman upset that his maligned by society because of a story that has been told to children for generations. The Wolf is determined to tell the story as it really happened, his own good intentions, and the true nature of Red Riding Hood.

For more information about the play, visit polotheatre.org.

SVM Community BriefsPolo