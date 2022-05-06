May 06, 2022
Sauk Valley
Dolly tribute artist will perform at Whiteside County Fair

By Shaw Local News Network
Karen as Dolly logo (Photo Provided by Todd Mickley )

MORRISON — Dolly Parton tribute artist Karen Hester will perform Thursday, Aug. 18 during the Whiteside County Fair, which runs from Aug. 16-20.

Hester has delighted audiences around the world with her music ranging from gospel to country. Hester recently appeared on “Clash of the Cover Bands,” a competition show on E! Network, performed live on AXS TV’s show, “World’s Greatest Tribute Band,” and and “The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.”

For updates, visit Whiteside County Fair Facebook page and website at www.whitesidecountyfair.org.

