Serenity Hospice and Home to host garden luncheon fundraiser

OREGON — Serenity Hospice and Home will host its Diamonds & Daisies garden luncheon fundraiser with the doors to the event opening at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 7 at Stronghold Brubaker Center, 1922 N. IL-2. All proceeds will go toward Serenity’s mission of providing care to terminally ill patients and their families.

The luncheon will feature a silent and live auction. Appetizers and lunch will be provided and there will be a cash bar. There will also be a raffle for a diamond ring.

Tickets will be $50 per person or $350 for a table of eight. Tickets can be purchased online at ourfundraiser.events/GardenLuncheon2022 or by calling Serenity at 815-732-2499.