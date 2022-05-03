Single parents, grandparents raising grandkids eligble for free oil change in Sterling

STERLING – Single parents and grandparents raising their grandchildren are invited to sign up for a free oil change, courtesy of the Salvation Army and the Whiteside Area Career Center.

The oil change will include a new oil filter and a safety check.

Appointments will be scheduled between 8 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. May 16-20 at the WACC, 1608 Fifth Ave., and will take about 45 minutes.

Call the Salvation Army at 815-625-1622 by Friday to sign up; only 36 spots are left.

You will need to provide the vehicle’s year, make, model, VIN and license plate numbers.

Rock River Christian Center and Napa Auto Parts in Sterling are co-sponsors.



