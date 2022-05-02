SVCC to host Collaborative Robotics Automation Conference

DIXON - A Collaborative Robotics Automation Conference on Friday, May 6, at Sauk Valley Community College. There will be demonstrations and questions and answer sessions.

Attendees will learn how to leverage collaborative robots to maximize return on investment. The conference will allow attendees to find the right process strategy for their businesses automation to be more efficient. Attendees will also learn how to increase productivity, reduce margin of error, make their businesses safer and solve labor challenges by implementing collaborative robots.