May 02, 2022
Sauk Valley
Wedding Expo NewsletterHome & Garden NewsletterThank YouA&EArchiveCommunityCoronavirusElectionMarketingNewsOnline NewspaperOpinionPhoto GalleriesPremiumPrep SportsSponsoredSports
Sauk Valley

SVCC to host Collaborative Robotics Automation Conference

By Shaw Local News Network
This is something straight out of Star Wars or the Jetsons. Chris Robinson, director of food service at Heritage Woods opens the kitchen door for their new high-tech robot named Rosie on Tuesday Jan. 11, 2022 in Ottawa. It is designed to help assist staff when serving the meals to residence. The robot delivers meals to tables from the kitchen to the tables in the dining room. It has obstacle avoidance that will prevent any accidents. The robot is manufactured by Richtech Robotics and costs $20,000-30,000. It was purchased by a grant.

Chris Robinson, director of food service at Heritage Woods opens the kitchen door for their new high-tech robot named Rosie on Tuesday in a Jan. 11, 2022, file photo in Ottawa. Sauk Valley Community College will be hosting a robotics conference in May. (Scott Anderson)

DIXON - A Collaborative Robotics Automation Conference on Friday, May 6, at Sauk Valley Community College. There will be demonstrations and questions and answer sessions.

Attendees will learn how to leverage collaborative robots to maximize return on investment. The conference will allow attendees to find the right process strategy for their businesses automation to be more efficient. Attendees will also learn how to increase productivity, reduce margin of error, make their businesses safer and solve labor challenges by implementing collaborative robots.

SVM Community BriefsDixon