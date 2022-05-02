Martial arts event to be June 11 in Rock Falls

ROCK FALLS - The Blackhawks Martial Arts will have a tournament beginning at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 11 at Harvest Time Bible Church, 1802 Dixon Ave.

The winners of the tournament will receive cash and prizes.

The tournament will include double-elimination sparring, traditional weapons CMX forms, and ActionFlex sword fighting. Attendees who register for the tournament will have to pay $30 for the first division and $10 for each additional division. Registered spectators age 4-years-old and older will have to pay $2.

Door pricing will be $50 for the first division and $30 for each additional division. Door price spectators 4-years-old and older will have to pay $6 to watch the tournament. Week of the tournament pricing will be $40 for the first division and $20 for each additional division.

Registration for the tournament will close Friday, June 3. Registration for the tournament will open soon.