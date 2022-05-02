Dixon High School announces student hall of fame for March

DIXON — Christian Stevens was named the Elks Teen of the Month for March, selected from that month’s student hall of fame at Dixon High School.

Stevens was selected by the science department.

Other March hall of fame selections by department were: Brennan Deseno in art, Autumn Sandusky in business, Hailey Hey in driver’s ed, Derik Garza and Zen Parker in English, Jeremiah Settles in family resources, Avery Faley in foreign language, Eli Davidson in health, Andrew Scheffler in industrial arts, CJ Frey in math, Kadence Burger in music, and Ben Payne in physical education.

Students are selected monthly from various departments because they display one or more of the following characteristics: consistent hard work and effort, outstanding attitude toward the subject, leadership, and class participation.