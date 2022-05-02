Cancer Benefit to be held at Slots and Cocktails

ROCK FALLS - A cancer benefit will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 14 at Slots and Cocktails, 2000 E. Rock Falls Road, Rock Falls.

Money raised at the benefit will go towards paying for medical bills, travel expenses and caring for Troy “Fireball” Boss, who is currently suffering from stage four colon cancer that has spread to his lymph nodes, and his family.

The benefit will include a silent auction, a live auction, food, a 50/50 raffle, and more. There will also be a motorcycle ride starting at Shooters Bar, 2404 W. Lincoln Way, Sterling. Sign ups for the ride begin at 11 a.m. and the ride begins at noon.