U of I extensions office announces upcoming spring picnic event

MORRISON- The University of Illinois Carroll-Lee-Whiteside extensions office will be having a Cloverbud Picnic Party workshop from 9 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 7 at St. Peters Church, 601 N. Jackson St. The workshop is for children ages 5 to 7.

Participants in the workshop will be able to create, eat and play picnic themed games, crafts, and food. There is a $7 fee per child to participate in the workshop. The workshop is open for 20 youth to participate in.

Registration for the workshop must take place by Monday, May 2. For more information contact at 815-632-3611.