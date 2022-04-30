The Next Picture Show to host wine-tasting fundraiser

DIXON - The Next Picture Show will have a wine tasting fundraiser gala Art in a Bottle at 7 p.m. in Friday, May 20 at The Next Picture Show art gallery, 113 W. First St. Proceeds from the event will go towards future arts programming, classes, class instructors, and operations.

The event will allow attendees to try seven different wines. Specialist Dalibor Brkovic of Winebow Fine Wines & Spirits will provide each wine’s vineyard history and tasting notes. The dress code will be cocktail attire. Tickets are $75 per person.

Tickets can be purchased by calling The Next Picture Show at 815-285-4924 or visiting the gallery.