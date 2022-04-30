Reagan Run 5K awards six scholarships to Lee County students

The Reagan Run 5K Committee awarded six $500 scholarships to to student athletes who are continuing their post-secondary education at a 2-year college, 4-year college or university, or trade school. The scholarships are available to Lee County high school students who had participated in high school track, high school cross country and/or one or more road races, including a Reagan Run 5K.

The six recipients of the Reagan Run Scholarships and their choice of post-secondary education: Ellenor Zimmerman, Illinois State University; Shea Lahey, Illinois State University; Paige Riley, University of Illinois; Ian Eller, St. Ambrose University; Grant Jacobs, Illinois State University; and Logan Moeller, Illinois State University.

The Reagan Run 5K Committee is able to make scholarships available through its sponsors, buy-in from the community and participants in previous Reagan Run 5Ks. The next Reagan Run 5K will be Saturday, July 2.

For more information on the 21st Annual Reagan Run go to http://www.reaganrun.com.