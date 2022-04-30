Cream of the Crop photo contest seeks submissions

SPRINGFIELD — The entry deadline for the 2022 Cream of the Crop photo contest will be Wednesday, June 22, state Treasurer Michael Frerichs said.

The contest is to encourage young photographers to share their vision of agriculture for the state of Illinois.

Blake Ferguson-Allen of Dixon was selected as a winner in 2021.

Photographs will be judged by age categories: 8 to 10, 11 to 14 and 15 to 18.

Each student may submit up to two photos. The treasurer’s office is accepting electronic submissions at www.CreamoftheCropContest.com. The winners’ work will be featured in Ag Invest marketing material and at the 2022 Illinois State Fair.

This is the 10th anniversary of the contest. More than 500 students have participated in that time.

Ag Invest is one of the nation’s largest agricultural linked deposit programs and helps hundreds of Illinois farmers and agriculture professionals. The treasurer’s office works with eligible financial institutions through Ag Invest to offer farmers and agriculture businesses annual and long-term low-interest loans that can be used for operating costs, equipment purchases, construction-related expenses, and livestock purchases.

More on the rules, terms, and legal conditions of the contest are at www.CreamoftheCropContest.com. Contestants can contact Teri Whitfield at 217-900-0075 for more information.