DIXON- The Dixon High School Greenhouse will be hosting a plant sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday at the Dixon High School greenhouse, 32 Lincoln Statue Drive. There will be both hanging baskets and potted plants for sale.

Plants that will be available for purchase at the plant sale will include succulents, squash, cucumbers, wandering dudes, coleus, geraniums, tomatoes, air plants, peppers, and petunias. Plants can be purchased with check, cash, PayPal , Venmo, and credit/debit card.