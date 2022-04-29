April 29, 2022
Sauk Valley
American Red Cross announces upcoming blood donation events

By Shaw Local News Network
The American Red Cross will be holding a series of blood drives in and around Lee, Whiteside, and Carroll counties through Thursday, May 19. Those who donate blood during this time period will be automatically entered into a contest to win a travel trailer camper that sleeps eight. Everyone who donates blood will receive a $10 e-gift card to a business of their choice.

Locations and dates for the blood drives include:

  • Lee County: Noon to 5 p.m. on Monday, May 2 at the Dixon Fire Department, 210 South Hennepin Ave., Dixon. 1 to 6 p.m. on Friday, May 6 at Dixon Family YMCA, 110 N. Galena Ave, Dixon. 1 to 6 p.m. on Monday, May 16 at Amboy Community Building, 280 W. Wasson Road, Amboy
  • Carroll County: 1 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 11 at First Lutheran Church, 301 South Clay St., Mount Carroll.
  • Whiteside County: 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 3 at Sterling High School, 1608 Fourth Ave., Sterling. 1 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 11 at St Marys Catholic Church, 105 Benton St., Tampico. Noon to 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 19 at St. Mary Catholic Church, 13320 Garden Plain Road, Morrison.

To make an appointment to donate blood or for more information, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 800-733-2767 or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.


