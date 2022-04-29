Amboy student named FFA grain production proficiency winner

DIXON — Amboy High School student Ethan Pratt was recognized as a state FFA proficiency winner in grain production entrepreneurship/placement. Pratt was selected by a committee of industry friends, agriculture teachers, parents and volunteers.

Pratt will be recognized at the annual state FFA Convention June 14-16 in Springfield and is eligible to compete in the National FFA awards selection process in July.

The Illinois FFA recognizes students in 47 different areas based on their work-based learning, also known as supervised agricultural experiences. Students must demonstrate outstanding agricultural skills and competencies through leadership, record keeping, and scholastic achievement.

Pratt’s project involved tracking his hours worked and dollars earned as manager of the Amboy FFA Chapter’s plot of land, working on the family farm, and owning 50 acres. Pratt is a member of the Amboy FFA Chapter and currently serves as the chapter’s treasurer. Pratt attends Amboy High School and is a member of the Young Seekers 4-H Club, and volunteers during the annual Lee County 4-H Fair and Jr. Show.