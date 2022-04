ROCK FALLS- Good Shepard Lutheran Church, 435 Martin Road, Rock Falls, will be celebrating its 60th anniversary with a special worship service at 10 a.m. on Sunday, May 1. The service will feature Reverend Dr. Allen Buss President of the Northern Illinois District as guest speaker.

A potluck luncheon will be held following the conclusion of the service from 11 a.m. to noon.