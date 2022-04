DIXON — The Spring Fling Craft and Vendor Show will be held from noon to 7 p.m. on Friday and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Loveland Community House, 513 W. Second St., Dixon.

The show will be free and open to the public.

There will be a variety of handmade crafts and edibles plus a large selection of nationally known vendor products. The site will have disability access and parking.

The Loveland History Museum will be open during the show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.