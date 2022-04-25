Young turkey harvest lags in Lee, Whiteside counties

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department of Natural Resources reported that 1,258 young turkeys were harvested in the hunting season that spanned the last weekend in March and the first weekend in April.

That’s fewer than the 1,304 taken in 2021 and the 1,733 turkeys harvested in 2020.

There were 5,032 permits were issued this year, slightly fewer than the 5,589 permits issued in 2021.

Preliminary harvest figures from 2022, compared to the previous year:

Bureau County: 16, two more than in 2021.

Carroll County: seven, three more than in 2021.

Lee County: five, 10 fewer than 2021.

Ogle County: 13, seven more than in 2021.

Whiteside County: four, 11 fewer than in 2021.



