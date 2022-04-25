Bids sought for I-88 bridge work

DIXON — Illinois Tollway seeks bids on inspection, engineering, construction management and design for eleven new contracts in 2022, including one for Reagan Memorial Tollway.

One of those is for bridge design services on Interstate 88. Submissions are due by 4:30 p.m. on Friday, May 6.

The Illinois Tollway Board of Directors will approve bids in late summer or early fall of this year.

The contracts will provide an estimated $53 million in contracts related to work during the eleventh year of the 15-year, $14 billion “Move Illinois” capital program.

Firms interested in submitting a proposal can visit the Doing Business section on the Tollway’s website www.illinoistollway.com for more information.