RiverChor to hold annual spring concert

CLINTON — RiverChor will hold its annual spring concert at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 24 at Zion Lutheran Church, 439 S. Third Ave., Clinton. The concert is free and open to the public. The church will be accepting donations during the concert.

The Language of Love concert will explore the two universal languages of love and music while traveling around the world. Music that will be played at the concert will include “It’s Grand Night for Singing” by Rodgers and Hammerstein, “Since First I Saw Your Face” by Thomas Ford, “Hard by a Fountain” by Hubert Waelran, “Liebesleider Walzer” by Brahms, “Diriat-On” by Morten Lauridsen, “Eres Tu”, by Jaun Calderon Lopez, and “Five Hebrew Love Songs” by Eric Whitacre.

RiverChor began in February of 2004 and is comprised of singers from western Illinois and eastern Iowa. RiverChor has concerts every spring and fall. RiverChor has been the he core group for the annual Messiah concerts and has been featured in concerts with the Clinton Symphony Orchestra and other venues around the area.

For more information about RiverChor, visit https://RiverChor.org.