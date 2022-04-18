Hennepin Canal Cleanup will start at Centennial Park

ROCK FALLS — The Rock River Development Authority will host its annual Hennepin Canal Cleanup from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 23 at Centennial Park Lions Shelter, 508 E. Eleventh St. There is a rain date of Sunday, April 24, if the cleanup is postponed by bad weather.

Attendees are asked to wear old and protective clothing. Registration is not necessary to attend the cleanup, but is allowed so volunteers can cleanup their preferred area.

Canal sections can be designated to parties of volunteers by calling 815-718-4693. For more information and updates, visit the Rock River Development Authority Facebook page.



