Two poets will have readings at Books on First

DIXON — Poets Beth McDermott and John Bradley will conduct readings from 11 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 14 at Books on First, 202 W. First St.

They will be reading from their most recently published collections, “Figure 1″ by McDermott and “Hotel Montparnasse: Letters to César Vallejo” by Bradley.

Bradley is an assistant editor for “Cider Press Review” and has been reviewing poetry books for “Rain Taxi” for many years. He resides in DeKalb with his wife and pets. He was born in Brooklyn, New York and spent is formative years in Massachusetts, Nebraska, Minnesota and New York state. He published his first book, “Love-in-Idleness: The Poetry of Robert Zingarello” in 1989 and received the Washington Prize. He also writes aphorisms, which have appeared in “Short Circuits” and “Short Flights.” Bradley is the recipient of two National Endowment for the Arts Fellowships, a Pushcart Prize, and a grant from the Illinois Arts Council.

"Hotel Montparnasse: Letters to César Vallejo” by John Bradley book cover. Photo provided by Beth McDermott. (Photo Provided )

McDermott is an assistant professor of English and foreign languages at the University of St. Francis in Joliet, where she teaches literature and writing courses, and is a coordinator of the St. Francis Writers’ Conference. She also is the editor-in-chief at “Cider Press Review” and lives with her family in Chicago’s southwest suburbs. She has degrees from Hope College, Purdue University, and the University of Illinois at Chicago. McDermott has published a chapter book “How to Leave a Farmhouse” and her recent poetry work has appeared in “Pine Row,” “Memorious,” and “Tupelo Quarterly,” and reviews appear in “American Book Review” and “Kenyon Review Online.” She is the recipient of an Illinois Speaks Micro-Grant and a Distinguished Teaching Award from USF.

For more information, contact Books on First at 815-285-2665.







