Lifescape AmeriCorps Seniors to hand out first aid kits and information

FULTON — Lifescape AmeriCorps Seniors will be handing out free first aid kits and information about the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program, also called RSVP, from 10 a.m. to noon April 22 at the Schmaling Memorial Public Library, 501 Tenth Ave.

The RSVP Program is for individuals age 55 and older and works with helping participants in finding volunteer programs in Lee and Whiteside counties. Participants in the RSVP program will be able to enhance their physical and mental health, meet new people and build relationships, be able to try something new and have fun, make a positive difference in the community, and share their expertise and gain new skills.

Lifescape provides services in a nine-county region in northwestern Illinois and serves thousands of older adults every year through its programs.

For information, call 815-490-1124 or email aortiz@lifescapeservices.org. To learn about Lifescape, visit lifescapeservices.org.