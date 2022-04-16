CGH Auxiliary will celebrate 75th anniversary

STERLING — The CGH Auxiliary will celebrate its 75th anniversary 6:30 p.m. May 12 at the McCormick Event Center, 205 E. Third St., Rock Falls.

Tickets to attend the event are $55 per person and attendees must RSVP by April 25.

All attendees will receive two complimentary drinks at the event. There will be food, desserts, memorabilia, and musical entertainment.

The CGH Auxiliary was founded in 1946 by Hellen M. Lawrence when she met with 25 women to discuss the shortage of nurses caused by World War II. The women created CGH Auxiliary to contribute to their community and serve the Sterling Public Hospital.

For information, please contact the CGH Auxiliary, 815-625-0400, ext. 5727.