April 13, 2022
Sauk Valley
Wedding Expo NewsletterHome & Garden NewsletterThank YouA&EArchiveCommunityCoronavirusElectionMarketingNewsOnline NewspaperOpinionPhoto GalleriesPremiumPrep SportsSponsoredSports
Sauk Valley

Lee County Farm Bureau offering pollinator seed mix

By Shaw Local News Network

Butterfly on Sunflower by Blake Ferguson-Allen of Dixon, first-place winner in the Cream of the Crop photo contest held by the state treasurer. Butterflies are pollinators attracted to plants contained in a seed mix being offered by the Lee County Farm Bureau. (Provided by Illinois State Treasurer)

AMBOY — Bees, moths, hummingbirds, butterflies help pollinate fruit-bearing plants, and the Lee County Farm Bureau is making seed packs that attract them available for purchase by any interested gardener.

A conservation grant from the Illinois Farm Bureau is funding the project for Lee, Stark Bureau and Marshall-Putnam farm bureaus.

Orders are due by April 20 and seeds will be available for pickup in May at the Lee County Farm Bureau office, 37 S. East Ave. No. 1, Amboy. Orders can be placed online at on.ilfb.org/PollinatorSeedOrderForm or by calling 815-857-3531. For more information, contact the Lee County Farm Bureau at 815-857-3531 or leecfb@comcast.net.

The Midwest Seed Mixture is available in 1- and 5-pound bags. The pound seed bags are $18 for Farm Bureau members and $20 for others. The 5-pound seed bags are $75 for Farm Bureau members and $90 for others.


SVM Community BriefsDixonAmboy