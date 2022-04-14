Alcohol Awareness Month weekly meetings

Al-Anon will be having weekly meetings during the month of April as part of Alcohol Awareness Month. The health awareness campaign was developed to educate people on one of the nation’s top public health problems: alcoholism.

Local weekly meetings for Alcohol Awareness Month include:

Mondays: 10:30 a.m. at Prince of Peace Church, 2700 W. Stephenson St., Freeport. 7 p.m. Tuesdays at Grace Church, 107 S Prospect St., Galena. 6 p.m. at the lower level of Mt. Carroll Church of God, 816 S. Clay St., Mt Carroll. 7 p.m. at the second floor of the American Legion Building, 712 Fourth Ave., Rock Falls.

Wednesdays: 6 p.m. at Alano Club, 225 N. Cherry Ave., Freeport.

Thursdays: 4 p.m. at Bethel United Methodist Church, 217 S. Hickory St., Shannon. 7 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 703 Third Ave., Sterling.

Fridays: 10 a.m. at the KSB Clinic community room, 11075 S. Division Ave., Polo.

For more information, visit a meeting or al-anon.org.



