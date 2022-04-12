April 12, 2022
Sauk Valley
Wedding Expo NewsletterHome & Garden NewsletterThank YouA&EArchiveCommunityCoronavirusElectionMarketingNewsOnline NewspaperOpinionPhoto GalleriesPremiumPrep SportsSponsoredSports
Sauk Valley

Dixon Cub Scouts Pack 85 to hold blood drive for Webelos Scout with aplastic anemia

By Shaw Local News Network

Pinewood derby cars wait for the start of the races at the Cub Scout Pack 196 pinewood derby in an undated file photo at First Presbyterian Church in Dixon. (Michael Krabbenhoeft)

DIXON — Dixon’s Cub Scouts Pack 85 and KSB Hospital will hold a blood drive from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 19 at the Loveland Community Building, 513 W. Second St. The blood drive will be in honor of Pack 85 Webelos Scout Ayden Arnold who was diagnosed with aplastic anemia. Ayden has to routinely undergoes blood transfusions, as well as platelets while waiting for a bone marrow transplant.

To sign up for the blood drive, please go to www.redcrossblood.org to reserve an appointment time. Call Jared Shroyer, committee chair at 480-980-1007 for more information.

SVM Community BriefsDixon