Dixon Cub Scouts Pack 85 to hold blood drive for Webelos Scout with aplastic anemia

DIXON — Dixon’s Cub Scouts Pack 85 and KSB Hospital will hold a blood drive from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 19 at the Loveland Community Building, 513 W. Second St. The blood drive will be in honor of Pack 85 Webelos Scout Ayden Arnold who was diagnosed with aplastic anemia. Ayden has to routinely undergoes blood transfusions, as well as platelets while waiting for a bone marrow transplant.

To sign up for the blood drive, please go to www.redcrossblood.org to reserve an appointment time. Call Jared Shroyer, committee chair at 480-980-1007 for more information.