Bustos supports Biden’s directive for E15 summer sales

U.S. Cheri Bustos, D-East Moline, voiced her approval of the Biden administration’s emergency plan to allow summer sales of E15-blend gasoline to reduce the pump at the price brought on by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Bustos represents the 17th District, which includes Whiteside and Carroll counties.

Bustos and more than two dozen members of the bipartisan House Biofuels Caucus had urged such a move last week. In a news release issued Tuesday, Bustos called the decision the “right choice for consumers, family farmers and our rural communities.”

The Bustos news release cited an estimation by Growth Energy, a trade group of ethanol producers, that said U.S. consumers would save $12.2 billion on fuel if the nation moved to E15 year-round. It would create a demand for an additional 2.4 billion bushels of corn annually.



