MT. MORRIS — The Evangelical Free Church of Mt. Morris will be hosting a community Easter Egg Hunt beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 16 at the Bandshell on the Village Square, Front St. and Wesley Ave., two blocks south of Route 64. A photo booth will be set up at the bandshell for families to take pictures. The church is looking for volunteers help hide eggs and greet guests. Call 815-734-4942 or visit website at www.efcmm.org to volunteer.