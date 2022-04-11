Eagle’s Nest Art Group holding annual art show

OREGON - The Eagle’s Nest Art Group is inviting the public to attend its annual Spring Membership Art Show from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturdays, April 23 and 30 and Sunday, April 24 and May 1 at the Eagle’s Nest Art Group gallery second floor of Conover Square Mall, 201 N. Third Street, Oregon. The show will be free, open to the public and the opening night reception will have refreshments.

The show will consist of over 50 pieces of art, representing a wide variety of media. It will include glass work, pottery, oil, acrylic and watercolor paintings, calligraphy, gourd art, drawings and jewelry. The Eagle’s Nest Art Group will also be selling specially marked art pieces with all proceeds going towards the Hands On Oregon non-for-profit community project. Artists will be on hand to welcome attendees.

The Eagle’s Nest Art Group began in 1957 and supports the work of local artists with art shows, programs and classes. More information about the group will be available at the show. The art show is dedicated to the long history of art in the community. Shops in Conover Square Mall will be open during show hours and parking is available. An elevator is available for those who need it.

For more information call 815-732-7783 or 815-734-6594.