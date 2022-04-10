‘Vincent’ will have run at Dixon Stage Left

DIXON - Dixon Stage Left will be presenting a production of the one-person show “Vincent” starting 7:30 p.m. on Friday, May 6.

“Vincent,” created by Leonard Nimoy, is about Vincent Van Gogh’s brother, Theo. In the play, Theo is seen in the aftermath of Vincent’s death and shows him wrestling with the artist’s difficult life.

The excitement and color of the celebrated artist’s brilliant paintings provide a backdrop that enhances this show and gives the audience a view into the mind of Van Gogh.

The play is produced by special arrangement with The Dramatic Publishing Company of Woodstock. The role of Theo will be played by Sean James Ports.

Other performances will be May 7, 13-14, and 19-21 at the theater, 306 W. First St., Dixon. Tickets will be $30 for general admissions and $15 for students.

To purchase tickets in person or for help with purchasing, call the box office at 815-440-2999. To purchase tickets online, visit https://dixonstageleft.ticketleap.com/vincent/.